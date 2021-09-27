fbpx

NCDC Records 255 Fresh Cases Of COVID Infections In 5 States, FCT

September 27, 20210178
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported in its COVID-19 update for Sunday, September 26, 2021, that 255 people were confirmed positive.

According to the NCDC, the cases were recorded across five states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The report shows Imo State recorded the most cases of COVID-19 infection with 124 new infections, Lagos State was the state with second-highest for the day with 72 infections, while the FCT had 36 positive samples..

The other affected states included; Rivers (16), Enugu (6), and Kano (1).

Four COVID-19 related deaths were recorded on Sunday, taking the death toll arising from the virus to 2,677.

The NCDC also reported that 199 patients were discharged after made recovery from COVID-19.

The agency, however, noted that the recoveries reported include a backlog of 140 discharged patients in Imo state from September 20-26.

A total of 204,456 COVID-19 cases have now been confirmed — out of which 192,620 persons have been discharged.

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

