NCDC Records 251 Fresh Cases Of COVID In 13 States, FCT

October 14, 20210105
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported 251 fresh cases of COVID across the country.

The agency stated that the cases were reported across 13 states and the federal capital territory (FCT) on Wednesday.

According to the NCDC’s latest update on its website, the FCT was the most affected recording 78 cases, followed by Lagos with 46 infections.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: South Africa, Brazil, Turkey No Longer On Travel Restriction List

The other states that recorded new cases are Kaduna (27), Rivers (21), Imo (16), Edo (13), Delta (12), Plateau (10), Niger (7) Bauchi (6), Kwara (6), Akwa Ibom (4), Benue (3) and Nasarawa (2).

Also, the agency reported that a total of 187 recoveries were reported, while five COVID-related fatalities was recorded.

So far, the country has confirmed 208,404 infections, 196,123 recoveries and 2,761 fatalities.

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

