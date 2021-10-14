NCDC Records 251 Fresh Cases Of COVID In 13 States, FCT

October 14, 2021 105

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported 251 fresh cases of COVID across the country.

The agency stated that the cases were reported across 13 states and the federal capital territory (FCT) on Wednesday.

According to the NCDC’s latest update on its website, the FCT was the most affected recording 78 cases, followed by Lagos with 46 infections.

The other states that recorded new cases are Kaduna (27), Rivers (21), Imo (16), Edo (13), Delta (12), Plateau (10), Niger (7) Bauchi (6), Kwara (6), Akwa Ibom (4), Benue (3) and Nasarawa (2).

Also, the agency reported that a total of 187 recoveries were reported, while five COVID-related fatalities was recorded.

So far, the country has confirmed 208,404 infections, 196,123 recoveries and 2,761 fatalities.