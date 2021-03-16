fbpx
NCDC Records 238 New COVID-19 Cases Across 17 States

March 16, 2021
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Monday, confirmed 238 new cases of COVID-19 across 17 states including the Federal Capital Territory. It also reported 3 deaths linked to the virus.

According to the NCDC, Nigeria has so far recorded 160,895 cases of the virus to date, of this number 145,752 cases have been discharged and 2,016 deaths have been recorded across 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The report which was posted on the NCDC Twitter page showed that Lagos had 72 new cases making it the State with the highest figure for Monday.

The figures recorded in the other 17 states and FCT are;,Kwara (28), Bauchi (19), Kaduna (19), Edo (17), Ogun (15), Nasarawa (13), Rivers (10), FCT (9), Ondo (8), Akwa Ibom (5), Gombe (5), Niger (5), Osun (5), Plateau (4), Oyo (3), and Kano (1).

The NCDC also reported 34 community recoveries in FCT and 120 community recoveries in Lagos State managed in line with guidelines was recorded.

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

