NCDC Records 214 New COVID-19 Cases

March 24, 20210109
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 214 new cases of COVID-19 across 12 states including the Federal Capital Territory for Tuesday, March 23.

According to the NCDC, Nigeria has so far recorded 162,076 cases of the virus to date, of this number 148,530 cases have been discharged and 2,031 deaths have been recorded across 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The report which was posted on the NCDC Twitter page showed that Adamawa recorded the highest number of infections on Tuesday with 109 new cases while Lagos and Bauchi States record 33 and 26 cases respectively.

The figures recorded in the other 8 states and FCT are; Kaduna (9), Rivers (9), FCT (7), Oyo (7), Gombe (5), Ebonyi (4), Osun (3), Ekiti (1), and Ogun (1).

The NCDC also reported 102 community recoveries in Lagos State and 23 in FCT managed in line with guidelines.

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

