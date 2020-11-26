NCDC Records 198 New Cases of COVID-19

November 26, 2020 20

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 198 new cases of the coronavirus in 12 states and the federal capital territory (FCT).

A total of 182 patients were discharged across the country, increasing the recovery count to 62,493.

The good news is that no new death as a result of COVID-19 complications was recorded on Wednesday, leaving the fatality toll at 1,169.

A total of 66,805 people have now been confirmed positive for COVID-19 across the country.