NCDC Records 193 New Cases as Infection Figures Swells above 5,000

Nigeria crossed the 5,000 mark on Thursday with 193 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in 14 states and the federal capital territory (FCT).

A total of 5,162 cases have now been recorded in 34 states and the FCT.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced the new cases one minute before midnight on Thursday.

A total of 110 recoveries were recorded, increasing the figure from 1,070 to 1,180, while fatalities increased from 164 to 170.

193 new cases of #COVID19; 58-Lagos

46-Kano

35-Jigawa

12-Yobe

9-FCT

7-Ogun

5-Plateau

5-Gombe

4-Imo

3-Edo

3-Kwara

3-Borno

1-Bauchi

1-Nasarawa

1-Ondo 5162 cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria

Discharged: 1180

Deaths: 167

The number of samples tested has also increased to 30,657 according to the situation report for May 13, but this is still a long way from the NCDC’s target of two million tests in the next three months.