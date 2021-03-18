fbpx
NCDC Records 187 New Cases Of COVID-19 Across 19 States

March 18, 20210113
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Tuesday, confirmed 187 new cases of COVID-19 across 19 states including the Federal Capital Territory. It also reported 2 deaths linked to the virus.

According to the NCDC, Nigeria has so far recorded 161,261 cases of the virus to date, of this number 146,395 cases have been discharged and 2,027 deaths have been recorded across 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The report which was posted on the NCDC Twitter page showed that Lagos had 47 new cases making it the State with the highest figure for Tuesday.

The figures recorded in the other 18 states and FCT are;, Kaduna (21), Rivers (18), Akwa Ibom (14), FCT (11), Edo (10), Cross River (9), Ogun (9), Nasarawa (6), Ebonyi (5), Ekiti (5), Zamfara (5), Delta (4), Kano (4), Osun (4), Plateau (3), Abia (2), Gombe (1) and Sokoto (1)

The NCDC also reported 131 community recoveries in Lagos State managed in line with guidelines.

About Author

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

