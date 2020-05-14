NCDC Records 184 New COVID-19 Cases in 21 States, FCT, Confirms Six Deaths

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has confirmed six fresh deaths and 184 new COVID-19 cases in 21 states and the federal capital territory (FCT).

This was announced by the agency via its Twitter handle on Wednesday night.

A total of 111 recoveries were also recorded, bringing the country’s total to 1,070.

As of May 13, 2020, 4,971 cases have been confirmed in 34 states and the FCT.

184 new cases of #COVID19; 51-Lagos

23-Jigawa

16-Bauchi

16-Katsina

14-Kano

10-FCT

10-Rivers

9-Kwara

5-Delta

5-Kaduna

4-Sokoto

4-Oyo

3-Kebbi

3-Nasarawa

3-Osun

2-Ondo

1-Ebonyi

1-Edo

1-Enugu

1-Anambra

1-Plateau

1-Niger 4971 cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria

Discharged: 1070

Deaths: 164 pic.twitter.com/jcwyRPnAvv — NCDC (@NCDCgov) May 13, 2020

Lagos recorded its lowest number of cases in one week on Wednesday with 51 confirmed cases.