NCDC Records 167 New Cases Of COVID-19 Across 9 States, FCT

October 16, 20210116
The NCDC has announced that it recorded 167 new cases of COVID-19 across 9 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

This was contained in the agency’s latest update for Friday, October 5, 2021.

The states that recorded the new infections include Rivers (68), FCT (43), Lagos (24), Plateau (10), Niger (8), Edo (5), Kano (4), Benue (2), Oyo (2) and Delta (1).

Also, the NCDC stated that 99 persons were discharged on Friday following their recovery from the virus while two fatalities were recorded.

So far, 208,797 cases have been confirmed, 196,425 cases have been discharged and 2,769 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the FCT.

About Author

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

