NCDC Records 166 New Infections

October 28, 2021 108

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in its update for Wednesday, October 28, reported 166 fresh cases of COVID-19 in 15 states including the federal capital territory (FCT).

The report showed that Delta state had the highest number of COVID cases with 36 infections, followed by FCT with 22 cases.

The other affected states are; Rivers (21), Lagos (20), Anambra (18), Ondo (17), Oyo (8), Kebbi (6), Enugu (5), Plateau (5), Ebonyi (3), Kano (2), Bayelsa (1), Ekiti (1) Jigawa (1).

The agency stated that Wednesday’s report includes six and five cases reported from Kebbi and Enugu for October 26 respectively.

In addition, 20 recoveries were reported from Enugu for October 26 while five discharge cases were recorded in Taraba for October 26.

The NCDC also reported two fatalities from Lagos for October 26 and 27.

According to the agency’s data, 127 patients were discharged on Wednesday while two persons succumbed to the virus.

So far, 211,496 cases, 202,930 recoveries and 2,886 deaths have been reported across the country.