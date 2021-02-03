NCDC Records 1,634 New COVID-19 Infections, Six Deaths Confirmed

February 3, 2021 26

The NCDC on Tuesday recorded 1,634 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria to 133,552.

The NCDC made the announcement via its verified Twitter handle.

The new cases were recorded across 25 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the last 24 hours.

Lagos was the most hit state with 440 additional cases, as Anambra, FCT and Rivers State recorded 160, 158, and 134 respectively.

Others include Abia – 103, Oyo – 90, Enugu – 81, Osun – 73, Gombe – 54, Kwara – 50, Ogun – 32, Plateau – 32, Akwa Ibom – 31, and Ondo – 24.

The remaining states are Borno – 23, Delta – 23, Ebonyi – 21, Taraba – 21, Bayelsa – 16, Kaduna – 15, Nasarawa – 13, Jigawa – 12, Bauchi – 11, Kano – 11, Zamfara – four, and Sokoto – two.

According to the NCDC – the agency responsible for the management of disease outbreaks in Nigeria, six more deaths were reported on Tuesday.

It noted that the nation has a total recovery figure of 107,551 with 1,613 fatalities while 24,388 are active.