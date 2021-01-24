fbpx
NCDC Records 1,633 New Cases Of COVID-19 For Saturday

January 24, 2021
Nigeria recorded 1,633 new cases of coronavirus across 20 states and the federal capital territory (FCT). This is according to the latest report by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which was announced via its Twitter page on Saturday.

The latest figure marks the twentieth day the country’s daily COVID-19 figure has exceeded 1,000 new cases.

Nigeria hit a new daily figure, surpassing 2,000 new cases for the first time on Friday. The figure for Lagos State which initially was not included in the NCDC’s Friday announcement was later updated to reflect the state’s figure which was 831new cases for January 22, taking the day’s outcome to 2,314 new cases..

Victor Okeh
