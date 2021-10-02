NCDC Records 161 New Infections In 12 States, FCT

October 2, 2021 23

Nigeria recorded 161 new cases of COVID-19 across 12 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Friday, October 2021. This is according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) update.

According to the NCDC’s update, the states that recorded new infections are Lagos (45), Kaduna (32), Ondo (28), Kwara (12), Rivers (11), Edo (8), Ekiti (5), Niger (5), Zamfara (5), Plateau (4), Nasarawa (3), FCT (2), and Oyo (1).

Also, the agency reported that 181 persons were discharged on Friday following recovery from the virus.

The agency’s data also revealed that it recorded three COVID-19 related fatalities.

The latest figure takes Nigeria infection number to 205,926 confirmed COVID-19 cases; its data shows that 193,798 persons have recovered; while 2,723 deaths have been recorded in the 36 states and the FCT.