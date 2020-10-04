COVID-19 NewsNEWSLETTER

NCDC Records 160 New Cases of COVID-19

October 4, 2020027
NCDC

Nigeria on Saturday recorded 160 new cases of the novel coronavirus and one additional casualty.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) revealed this in its latest update on the virus’ spread within the country.

The 160 new cases were reported from 13 states, including Rivers (42), Lagos (32), Plateau (21), FCT (18), Kaduna (14), Ogun (11), Katsina (10), Kwara (3), Ondo (3), Imo (3), Anambra (1), Abia (1), and Oyo (1).

Source: Channels TV

