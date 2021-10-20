fbpx

COVID-19 News

October 20, 2021092
NCDC Records 159 Fresh Cases OF COVID-19 In 11 States, FCT

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported that the country recorded 159 fresh cases of COVID-19 in 11 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

This is according to the NCDC’s update for Tuesday, October 19, in which the FCT accounted for the highest infections, recording 71 cases, followed by Lagos with 20 cases and Imo with 17.

The other states that recorded fresh cases are Rivers (15), Cross River (9), Kano (7), Ondo (7), Plateau (4), Ekiti (3), Niger (3),
Delta (2), and Bauchi (1).

No fatality was recorded by the agency on Tuesday. The update also revealed that 234 persons were discharged after recovering from the infection.

The NCDC noted that the update includes a backlog of 73 cases from the FCT and 20 cases from Lagos. It also included a backlog of 130 recoveries reported from Oyo state.

Nigeria has so far recorded 209,546 infections and has discharged 197,546 patients after they made full recoveries from the infection.

About Author

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

