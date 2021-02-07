NCDC Records 1,588 New Cases Of COVID-19

February 7, 2021 169

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, via its Twitter page reported that Nigeria recorded 1,588 new cases of the OVID-19 on Saturday, February 6, 2021.

The disease control agency also reported six COVID-19 related deaths

The country has so far recorded 139,242 cases sice the first case was reported year ago.

Records show that 112,557 of those cases have been successfully treated and discharged, while 1,647 have died.

Saturday’s new cases were reported from 20 states, with Lagos (535), the country’s epicentre for the virus, leading the pack.

Other regions with new cases include Anambra (218), Oyo (155), FCT (150), Kano (124), Gombe (60), Kaduna (49), Ebonyi (48), Plateau (46), Akwa Ibom (39), Niger (37), Edo (33), Katsina (23), Rivers (18), Taraba (15), Nasarawa (14), Ogun (11), Delta (9), Ekiti (2), and Jigawa (2).