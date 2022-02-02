NCDC Records 158 New Cases Of COVID-19

February 2, 2022 36

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) documented 159 cases of COVID-19 in eight states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Tuesday.

159 new cases of COVID19Nigeria;



Lagos-57

Yobe-37

Rivers-27

FCT-14

Gombe-14

Kano-7

Bayelsa-1

Ekiti-1

Nasarawa-1



253,340 confirmed

229,650 discharged

3,136 deaths pic.twitter.com/IypkOXtdla — NCDC (@NCDCgov) February 1, 2022

A breakdown of the new cases

Lagos – 57

Yobe – 37

Rivers – 27

FCT – 14

Gombe – 14

Kano – 7

Bayelsa – 1

Ekiti – 1

Nasarawa – 1

NCDC said that no deaths were recorded on Tuesday and 255 persons were discharged.

Since the index case in February 2020, 253,340 cases have been confirmed with 229,650 recoveries and 3,136 deaths.