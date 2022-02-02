fbpx

NCDC Records 158 New Cases Of COVID-19

February 2, 2022036
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) documented 159 cases of COVID-19 in eight states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Tuesday.

A breakdown of the new cases

Lagos – 57

Yobe – 37

Rivers – 27

FCT – 14

Gombe – 14

Kano – 7

Bayelsa – 1

Ekiti – 1

Nasarawa – 1

NCDC said that no deaths were recorded on Tuesday and 255 persons were discharged.

Since the index case in February 2020, 253,340 cases have been confirmed with 229,650 recoveries and 3,136 deaths.

NCDC Records 158 New Cases Of COVID-19
