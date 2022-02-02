NCDC Records 158 New Cases Of COVID-19

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) documented 159 cases of COVID-19 in eight states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Tuesday.
A breakdown of the new cases
Lagos – 57
Yobe – 37
Rivers – 27
FCT – 14
Gombe – 14
Kano – 7
Bayelsa – 1
Ekiti – 1
Nasarawa – 1
NCDC said that no deaths were recorded on Tuesday and 255 persons were discharged.
Since the index case in February 2020, 253,340 cases have been confirmed with 229,650 recoveries and 3,136 deaths.
Comment here
You must be logged in to post a comment.