NCDC Records 1,544 New Cases Of COVID-19 Infections

Nigeria’s COVID-19 infections remained high yet again, judging by its previous numbers from the first wave, as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) recorded 1,544 new cases across 20 states ad the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The latest figure was gathered from tests conducted o Friday, January 8, 2020.

The country is witnessing a surge in the number of cases with daily numbers exceeding 1,200 new positive samples in the last five days which aggregates to 8,500 infections within the past seven days.

Nigeria recorded its highest death count in a single day within the past four months, as the NCDC recorded 12 deaths o Friday, taking the death figure to 1,342.

The country last recorded over 12 deaths on September 3, 2020, when 21 persons were confirmed dead from coronavirus complications.

However, 540 persons were discharged on Friday, which included 264 recoveries in Lagos, and 147 in Plateau.

A total of 97,478 samples have been confirmed positive for COVID-19, but 78,552 patients have recovered; 17,584 are currently active cases.