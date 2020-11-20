NCDC Records 146 New Cases of COVID-19

November 20, 2020 9

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 146 new cases of COVID-19 across the country, It also recorded 116 new recoveries in different parts of the country.

The agency disclosed the latest figures in its update for November 19, 2020, adding that 85 of the discharged patients are “community recoveries in Lagos state managed in line with guidelines”.

This raises the total number to patients discharged to 61,573 COVID-19 across Nigeria.

In the NCDC report, Lagos was most affected with 62 new cases, followed by FCT with 23, and Kaduna with 21.

Consequently, the number of active cases has risen to 3,101.

Lagos tops the list of states with the most number of active infections accounting for 1,282 patients, followed by FCT with 399 and Oyo with 393, while Rivers has 109 and Ogun, 105.

Two new deaths were confirmed on Thursday by NCDC, raising the number of lives lost arising from complications associated with the infection to 1,165.

With the new fatality count for Thursday, 21 people have died of coronavirus complications between November 1 and November 19.

Meanwhile, across Nigeria, Lagos has recorded the most fatalities with 220 deaths; Edo comes next on the list with 111, while FCT has confirmed 82.

A total of 65,839 cases have now been confirmed since February 27, 2020.