NCDC Records 144 Fresh Cases Of COVID Across 12 States, FCT

November 17, 2021

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)has stated that it recorded 144 fresh cases of COVID-19 across 12 states and the Federal Capital Territory. This was according to the agency’s update for Tuesday, November 16, 2021.

The affected states and their respective figures include; Imo (38), Plateau (20), Lagos (17), FCT (16), Kwara (15), Zamfara (15) and Ondo (7).

Others are Rivers (5), Taraba (4), Oyo (3), Bauchi (2), while Edo and Ekiti reported one case each.

The NCDC also disclosed that it recorded five fatalities, while a total of 436 recoveries were made.

According to the NCDC, Tuesday’s report includes 269 recoveries for the FCT for 15th and 16th November, including community discharges.

It also includes 20 infections reported in Plateau on 15th and 16th November as well as 17 cases logged in Lagos on 15th and 16th November, 2021.

Nigeria has so far recorded 213,321 infection out of which 206,206 patients have been discharged, while the 2,973 COVID related deaths have been confirmed.