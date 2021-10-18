NCDC Records 125 New Cases Of COVID Infections In 9 States, FCT

October 18, 2021 113

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported that 125 COVID-19 infections was recorded across the country on Sunday.

The NCDC stated this in its update for October 17, 2021, in which it disclosed that the fresh cases were recorded in nine states and in the federal capital territory (FCT).

The states that reported the new cases are the FCT (45), Kaduna (34), Rivers (11), Lagos (10), Osun (10), Oyo (9), Jigawa (2), Edo (2), Kano (2), and Plateau (1).

Also. the agency, on Sunday, reported that 59 patients got discharged following their recovery from the infection.

The agency noted that 45 cases reported in the FCT are for the 16th (25 cases) and 17th (18 cases) of October.

The NCDC also said five recoveries reported in the FCT on October 16.

Out of the 209,298 COVID-19 cases so far confirmed in Nigeria, 197,143 patients have recovered.