NCDC Records 117 New COVID-19 Cases in 8 States

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 117 new COVID-19 cases in eight states.

This was announced via NCDC’s Twitter handle on Tuesday night.

According to the breakdown, 59 were recorded in Lagos, 29 in the federal capital territory, 14 in Kano, six in Borno and four in Katsina.

Also, three were recorded in Ogun and one each in Rivers and Bauchi.

The number of discharged patients increased from 188 to 197, while three deaths were recorded, bringing the total number of fatalities to 25.

NCDC also announced that five of the cases previously reported in Lagos have been transferred to Ogun.

Lagos still has the highest figure with 430 confirmed cases, while FCT has 118 cases and Kano has the third highest figure with 73 cases.

Earlier on Tuesday, at the media briefing organised by the presidential task force on COVID-19, Lai Mohammed, minister of information and culture, expressed concern about an unauthorised COVID-19 vaccine circulating in Kano, and warned people against patronising hawkers of such products.

Health workers and undertakers in Kano have also raised concerns about the number of deaths recorded recently, as more than 150 people have been buried in less than one week.

As of 11:25 pm on April 21, 2020, a total of 782 COVID-19 cases had been recorded in 24 states and the FCT.

