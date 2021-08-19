fbpx

NCDC Records 1,149 New COVID-19 Infections

August 19, 2021
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported that it recorded 1,149 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

Wednesday’s number is the highest single-day count since February 16 when the agency announced 1,572 infections.

NCDC reported that the cases were recorded in 15 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Lagos State accounted for over half of the cases with 680 cases, while 157 cases were recorded in Rivers State, also, Akwa Ibom had 94 cases.

Other states that recorded infections are Oyo (56), Edo (36), FCT (34), Ogun (31), Ekiti (20), Delta (16), Abia (5), Nasarawa (5), Osun (5), Cross River (4), Plateau (3), Sokoto (2), and Kano (1).

Also, the NCDC reported that 279 people were discharged on Wednesday, while seven persons died of the virus.

The NCDC has so far confirmed a total of 184,593 COVID-19 cases across the country, with 167,738 recoveries. 2,236 have died of the infection.

About Author

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

