NCDC Records 1,149 New COVID-19 Infections

August 19, 2021 100

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported that it recorded 1,149 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

Wednesday’s number is the highest single-day count since February 16 when the agency announced 1,572 infections.

NCDC reported that the cases were recorded in 15 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Lagos State accounted for over half of the cases with 680 cases, while 157 cases were recorded in Rivers State, also, Akwa Ibom had 94 cases.

READ ALSO: FEC Okays N658m For Deployment of Canines At n MMIA, Abuja Airport

Other states that recorded infections are Oyo (56), Edo (36), FCT (34), Ogun (31), Ekiti (20), Delta (16), Abia (5), Nasarawa (5), Osun (5), Cross River (4), Plateau (3), Sokoto (2), and Kano (1).

Also, the NCDC reported that 279 people were discharged on Wednesday, while seven persons died of the virus.

The NCDC has so far confirmed a total of 184,593 COVID-19 cases across the country, with 167,738 recoveries. 2,236 have died of the infection.