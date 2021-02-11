fbpx
NCDC Records 1,131 New Cases Of COVID-19, 8 Deaths

COVID-19 NewsNEWS

February 11, 2021031
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed 1,131 fresh coronavirus cases across 21 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Wednesday.

Lagos, the worst-hit state with coronavirus cases in Nigeria, recorded the highest number of new infections on Wednesday with 297 positive samples, followed by FCT with 194.

With eight fatalities confirmed on Wednesday, the daily count of new deaths decreased by 61.9 percent against 21 reported on Tuesday.

Nigeria’s death toll currently stands at 1,702.

NCDC also confirmed 1,192 new recoveries, increasing the total number of COVID-19 patients discharged in the country to 116,947.

Other states with new cases include Kaduna (83), Kano (59), Oyo (58), Taraba (53), Imo (52), Osun (47), Plateau (45), Edo (43), Akwa Ibom (42), Rivers (42), Ogun (29), Kwara (24), Benue (21), Nasarawa (16), Ekiti (7), Bauchi (6), Delta (6), Bayelsa (4), Sokoto (2), and Gombe (1).

NCDC Records 1,131 New Cases Of COVID-19, 8 Deaths
