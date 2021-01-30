fbpx
NCDC Records 1,114 New Cases On Friday

January 30, 2021030
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Friday reported 1,114 fresh infections including 27 new deaths from the coronavirus.

Lagos State had the most number of cases with 408 recorded, the remaining cases were recorded 20 more states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The FCT had 95 cases, Plateau-90 Ondo-66 Kaduna-63 Oyo-56 Borno-46 Imo-42 Edo-41 Ogun-37 Rivers-31 Ekiti-25 Yobe-20 Kano-18 Akwa Ibom-18 Delta-15 Osun-15 Kwara-11 Bayelsa-6 Nasarawa-6 Zamfara-4 and Bauchi-1.

102,780 are also said to have recovered, while the death toll now stands at 1,577.

NCDC Records 1,114 New Cases On Friday
