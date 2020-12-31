NCDC Records 11 Deaths, 1,016 New COVID-19 Infections

December 31, 2020 5

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) recorded 11 COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday. Also, it recorded over 1,000 new COVID-19 infections and recoveries respectively..

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) made the disclosure via its Twitter page on December 30.

In its post, the NCDC recorded 1,016 new COVID-19 infections, it reported that 1,385 persons were discharged, the latter figure represents the country’s highest recoveries since October 17 when over 4,000 persons were discharged in a single day having recovered from the virus infection.

The NCDC confirmed the new infections in 20 states and the federal capital territory (FCT), while the patients discharged on Wednesday included “537 community recoveries in FCT, 459 in Lagos State and 78 in Plateau State managed in line with guidelines”.

Lagos recorded the highest number of new cases with 434 positive samples, followed by FCT with 155, Plateau with 94, while Kaduna and Rivers confirmed 56 positive samples, respectively.

With the new figures, the states with the highest number of confirmed cases are as follows: Lagos with 29,618; FCT, 11,588; Kaduna, 5,127; Plateau, 4,849, and Oyo with 3,939 infections.

A total of 86,576 samples have been confirmed positive across the 35 states and the FCT, but 73,322 recoveries and 1,278 deaths have been recorded.