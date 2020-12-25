fbpx
NCDC Records 1,041 New Cases of COVID-19

December 25, 2020

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported that it recorded 1,041 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday in 23 states, including the FCT.

This is the second day in a row the country’s confirmed COVID-19 cases would surpass the 1,000 mark and the third time in the same week.

.Lagos State recorded 316 new making the state with the highest number of cases on Thursday, the FCT followed with 210 new cases, while Kaduna state recorded 83.

READ ALSO: Sanwo-Olu Recovers From COVID-19

Nigeria has seen an alarming increase in the number of cases in recent weeks. There are concerns that the country is experiencing a second wave.

Nigeria has so far recorded over 5,000 positive cases in one week. The Thursday figure takes the overall number of positive cases recorded to 81,963 in the country.

The centre reported six COVID-19 related deaths, while 377 persons were reported to have recovered.

Nigeria has had a high recovery rate, with 69,651 recoveries recorded out of 81,963 positive cases. The country’s fatality figure is currently at 1,242.

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is currently the Editor of BizwatchNigeria.

