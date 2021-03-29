fbpx
NCDC Records 104 New Cases Of COVID-19

March 29, 2021083
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 104 new cases of COVID-19 across 12 states including the Federal Capital Territory for Sunday, March 28, 2021.

According to the NCDC, Nigeria has so far recorded 162,593 cases of the virus to date, of this number 150,308 cases have been discharged and 2,048 deaths have been recorded across 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The report which was posted on the NCDC Twitter page showed that Lagos recorded the highest number of infections on Sunday with 48 new cases while Enugu and Kwara States record 16 and 8 cases respectively.

The figures recorded in the other 9 states and FCT are; Kaduna (6), Plateau (5), Kano (5), Rivers (4), FCT(4), Ogun (4), Edo (2), Ekiti (1) and Katsina (1).

