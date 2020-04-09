NCDC, NEDC Donate 2 Ventilators, Other Protective Equipment to Yobe State Govt.

The North East Development Commission and Nigerian Centre for Disease Control have donated two ventilators and other protective equipment to the Yobe State Government in its quest to support the COVID-19 fight.

Presenting the items, NEDC Coordinator in the state, Ali Abbas, said the donation is crucial considering the increase in the number of cases of the virus across the globe.

Deputy Governor and Chairman of the state’s Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control, Barde Gubana who received the items thanked them for the donation.

According to him, the state is yet to record any case of coronavirus, but will not relent in its effort in providing the relevant machinery in place.

Other items donated include protective equipment, infra-red thermometers, packets of hand gloves, face masks, and hand sanitizers.

Source: Channels TV