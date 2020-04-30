NCDC Laments Shortage of Bed Spaces in Treatment of COVID-19 Patients in Lagos

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) says it is currently “struggling” for bed spaces for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in Lagos state which has the highest number of persons infected by coronavirus in Nigeria.

"We are struggling at the moment for bed spaces," Director-General of the NCDC @Chikwe_I said during the Presidential Task Force #COVID19 briefing on Thursday.#COVID19Nigeria pic.twitter.com/il6WxSDf5i — Channels Television (@channelstv) April 30, 2020

There are 947 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Lagos alone and 187 of these patients have been discharged after recovering from the disease.

Speaking the briefing of the presidential task force on COVID-19 on Thursday, Chikwe Ihekweazu, director-general of NCDC, said efforts are being made to change strategy in order not to allow the inadequate bed spaces affect the fight against coronavirus.

“Lagos is the only place where we are struggling with bed spaces for now. We will always tells Nigerians the truth. We are struggling with bed spaces in Lagos for now,” he said.

As of Wednesday, Nigeria had recorded 1,728 cases of coronavirus.

Source: The Cable