NCDC Detects 49 Omicron COVID-19 Cases In Nigeria

December 24, 2021

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has stated that it has confirmed 49 cases of the Omicron COVID variant in Nigeria.

The NCDC made the disclosure at a media briefing on Friday.

It stated that 13,758 sequences had been uploaded on GISAID, a global epidemic database, as at December 20.

The NCDC had on December 1, recorded three cases of the new variant in the country.

It later recorded three more cases some days after.

The index case of Omicron was first detected in South Africa and the World Health Organisation (WHO) had subsequently classified Omicron as a “variant of concern”, calling on global leaders to take action to curb its spread.