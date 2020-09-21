NCDC Confirms 97 New Cases of COVID-19

- September 21, 2020
NCDC

The daily count of coronavirus infections dropped below 100 on Sunday, as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed 97 new cases in 11 states and the federal capital territory (FCT).

The agency confirmed the new positive samples in its update for September 20, 2020.

According to the breakdown, Lagos recorded the most cases with 46 new positive samples, followed by Kwara with 12 and Rivers with 11, while FCT had the least figure with one new case.

Three new deaths were recorded, increasing the fatality toll to 1,098, while 138 patients were discharged, and the recovery count rose to 48,569.

Out of 57,242 cases now confirmed in the country, 7,575 are still active cases.
Meanwhile, the NCDC has cautioned the general public against the use of body-worn labels known as ‘air doctor’.
In a statement on Sunday, the NCDC explained that there are unverified claims on the product being  a preventive measure against COVID-19.

The agency urged Nigerians to disregard such reports, and focus on adhering to the laid-down protocols such as using face masks and maintaining physical distancing of at least two metres.

“These body tags are touted as air disinfectant with ability to inactivate any germ within the surrounding of the wearer over a long period of time. We have found no evidence to support the claim that ‘Air doctor’ offers any benefit to the wearer,” the statement read.

“The active ingredients, which are often advertised as chlorine dioxide and sodium chlorite, do not exist in the environment for a long time. Those who wear these body tags often do so as a substitute for face masks and other recommended non-pharmaceutical interventions. This is unsafe and can contribute to the spread of COVID-19.

“In view of the above, NCDC offers the following guidance to members of the public: There is no scientific evidence that disinfectant tags often known as ‘Air Doctor’ can protect people against COVID-19; the composition and concentration of the active ingredients in ‘Air Doctor’ is ineffective against SARS-CoV-2 which is the virus that causes COVID-19; chlorine dioxide and its products, which are contained in such tags, can lead to serious health effects, especially in children.”
Source: The Cable

