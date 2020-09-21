NCDC Confirms 97 New Cases of COVID-19

The daily count of coronavirus infections dropped below 100 on Sunday, as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed 97 new cases in 11 states and the federal capital territory (FCT).
According to the breakdown, Lagos recorded the most cases with 46 new positive samples, followed by Kwara with 12 and Rivers with 11, while FCT had the least figure with one new case.
Three new deaths were recorded, increasing the fatality toll to 1,098, while 138 patients were discharged, and the recovery count rose to 48,569.
The agency urged Nigerians to disregard such reports, and focus on adhering to the laid-down protocols such as using face masks and maintaining physical distancing of at least two metres.
“These body tags are touted as air disinfectant with ability to inactivate any germ within the surrounding of the wearer over a long period of time. We have found no evidence to support the claim that ‘Air doctor’ offers any benefit to the wearer,” the statement read.
“The active ingredients, which are often advertised as chlorine dioxide and sodium chlorite, do not exist in the environment for a long time. Those who wear these body tags often do so as a substitute for face masks and other recommended non-pharmaceutical interventions. This is unsafe and can contribute to the spread of COVID-19.
