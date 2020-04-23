NCDC Confirms 91 New Cases of COVID-19 in Eight States, FCT

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 91 new cases of COVID-19 in eight states and the federal capital territory.

The agency announced the development via its Twitter handle on Wednesday night.

A breakdown of the cases showed that 74 were recorded in Lagos, five in Katsina, four in Ogun, two each in Delta and Edo, and one each in Kwara, Oyo, FCT and Adamawa.

Also three more deaths had occurred, raising the fatalities to 28, while those discharged remained at 197.

As of 11:25 pm on April 22, 2020, 873 confirmed cases of COVID-19 had been reported.

Earlier on Wednesday, at the media briefing of the presidential task force on COVID-19, Osagie Ehanire, the minister of health, said all patients would be treated in the states in which they tested positive for COVID-19.

He also warned unauthorised private facilities not to attempt to treat suspected COVID-19 cases, and emphasised the role of primary healthcare facilities, especially with the evidence of community spread.

“We have passed that era when people used to think that the coronavirus infection was something for big men and women who came from abroad, and because it came from abroad, they are the ones who would suffer for it,” he said.

“Now that it has gone to community level, it is really down at the grassroots and the role of the primary healthcare comes into play.”

Source: The Cable