NCDC Confirms 643 New Cases of COVID-19

Nigeria has recorded 643 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the country’s total infections to 34,259.

This was confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Wednesday night while announcing new cases of Coronavirus in the country.

According to the NCDC, “On the 15th of July 2020, 643 new confirmed cases and 6 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 34259 cases have been confirmed, 13999 cases have been discharged and 760 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory”.

The NCDC said the new cases were recorded in 18 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Giving a breakdown of the cases, the NCDC noted that Lagos continues to account for the highest number of new cases with 230 new infections.

643 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-230

Oyo-69

FCT-51

Edo-43

Osun-35

Rivers-30

Ebonyi-30

Kaduna-28

Ogun-27

Ondo-23

Plateau-20

Benue-17

Enugu-16

Imo-10

Delta-6

Kano-4

Nasarawa-2

Kebbi-1

Ekiti-1 34,259 confirmed

13,999 discharged

760 deaths

Source: VON