NCDC Confirms 631 Fresh Infections Across 19 States, FCT

September 3, 2021 52

Nigeria on Thursday recorded 631 new cases of COVID-19 across 19 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), this is according to the latest update of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for September 2, 2021.

The update shows Lagos State was the most impacted with 172 cases, followed by Oyo and Rivers with 93 and 72 cases respectively.

Other affected states are Edo (63), Kastina (29), Abia (26), FCT (23), Kano (23), Bayelsa (20), Ogun (20), Ekiti (18), Anambra (16), Delta (16), Osun (14), Imo (11), Benue (6), Enugu (4), Jigawa (2), Niger (2) and Nasarawa (1).

Also, the NCDC update shows that 294 people were discharged on Thursday, while eight deaths linked to the virus was recorded.

READ ALSO: FG To Make COVID Vaccination Mandatory For Civil Servants, Says SGF

According to the agency the date includes a “backlog of 63 cases reported for Edo state from 1st (35), 2nd (28), September 2021 and 29 cases reported for Kastina State from 1st (10), and 2nd September (10), 2021”.

Nigeria has 193,644 confirmed cases to date, of the figure, 179,294 recoveries have been recorded, while 2,488 COVID fatalities across the country and the FCT have also been recorded.