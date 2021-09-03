fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVID-19 News

NCDC Confirms 631 Fresh Infections Across 19 States, FCT

September 3, 2021052
NCDC Confirms 631 Fresh Infections Across 19 States, FCT

Nigeria on Thursday recorded 631 new cases of COVID-19 across 19 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), this is according to the latest update of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for September 2, 2021.

The update shows Lagos State was the most impacted with 172 cases, followed by Oyo and Rivers with 93 and 72 cases respectively.

Other affected states are Edo (63), Kastina (29), Abia (26), FCT (23), Kano (23), Bayelsa (20), Ogun (20), Ekiti (18), Anambra (16), Delta (16), Osun (14), Imo (11), Benue (6), Enugu (4), Jigawa (2), Niger (2) and Nasarawa (1).

Also, the NCDC update shows that 294 people were discharged on Thursday, while eight deaths linked to the virus was recorded.

READ ALSO: FG To Make COVID Vaccination Mandatory For Civil Servants, Says SGF

According to the agency the date includes a “backlog of 63 cases reported for Edo state from 1st (35), 2nd (28), September 2021 and 29 cases reported for Kastina State from 1st (10), and 2nd September (10), 2021”.

Nigeria has 193,644 confirmed cases to date, of the figure, 179,294 recoveries have been recorded, while 2,488 COVID fatalities across the country and the FCT have also been recorded.

About Author

NCDC Confirms 631 Fresh Infections Across 19 States, FCT
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

FG Issues New Rules For Travelers From SA, UK COVID-19 NewsNEWS
October 19, 20200363

NCDC Records 133 COVID-19 Infections, 2 Deaths

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed two deaths and 133 new coronavirus infections across the country. The agency confirmed the new c
Read More
lagos Isolation Centre COVERCOVID-19 NewsNEWSLETTER
March 29, 20200243

Lagos Takes Delivery of New 110-Bed Isolation Centre (Pictures)

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Lagos State Government has taken delivery of a new isolation and treatment centre as additional measures to handle the coronavirus pandemic. The 110-bed
Read More
Northen State Governors Call For More COVID-19 Testing Centres COVERCOVID-19 NewsNEWSLETTER
April 22, 20200209

Northern State Governors Call For More COVID-19 Testing Centres

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Northern state governors on Tuesday called for more COVID-19 testing centres in the north and banned the almajiri system for fear the children could be expo
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.