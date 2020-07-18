NCDC Confirms 600 New Cases of COVID-19

- July 18, 2020
Nigeria has recorded 600 new cases of the coronavirus pandemic, bringing latest updates on the daily tally of new infections in the country to a total of 35,454.

The National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) in a tweet late on Friday announced that Lagos state topped the chart with 129 cases, FCT 118, Oyo 87, Kano 55 and Benue 42.

Others are Enugu 35 cases, Kwara 28, Imo 16, Ogun-13 Kaduna-12 Ondo-12 Delta-11 Edo-11 Plateau-8 Nasarawa-6 Ekiti-6 Niger-6 Borno-4 Abia-4 Gombe-3.

The country has also recorded 14,633 recoveries and 772 deaths.

Source: VON

