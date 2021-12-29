NCDC Confirms 599 New COVID Cases In 14 States, FCT

December 29, 2021 183

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported 599 new cases of COVID-19 in 14 states and the federal capital territory (FCT).

The NCDC reported the figure in its update for Tuesday, December 28, 2021.

Delta State had 194 cases, followed by the Edo with 94 and the FCT with 80.

Other states that reported the infection include Kaduna (48), Lagos (35), Ondo (23), Kano (21), Rivers (20), Kwara (20), Ogun (18), Plateau (12), Abia (8), Cross River (8), Ekiti (6), and Bauchi (3).

The NCDC also reported that 410 persons were discharged on Tuesday, taking the number recovery to 213,180.

Also, the centre reported three fatalities arising from COVID complications and raising Nigeria’s fatality toll figure 3,027.

Nigeria presently has a total of 239,019 confirmed cases in 36 states and the FCT.