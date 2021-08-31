fbpx

NCDC Confirms 460 New Infections In 13 States, FCT

August 31, 2021045
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Monday confirmed 460 fresh cases of the coronavirus, in 13 states and the FCT, according to the agency’s update for August 30, 2021.

Rivers was the most affected State, accounting for 164 new cases, while Lagos followed with139, and 61 in Edo.

The other affected states and their figures recorded are; FCT (37), Bayelsa (20), Oyo (14), Plateau (7), Ogun (6), Anambra (4), Benue (4), Enugu (2), Cross River (1), and Kaduna (1).

The NCDC also reported one death linked to the virus, which takes the death toll in the country to 2,455.

The agency also disclosed that 209 people were discharged on Monday after making full recovery from the infection.

With the new figure, a total of 178,492 patients have so far recovered from COVID-19 in Nigeria.

Nigeria has so far recorded a total of 191,805 coronavirus cases.

NCDC Confirms 460 New Infections In 13 States, FCT
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

