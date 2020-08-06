NCDC Confirms 457 New Cases of COVID-19

Nigeria has recorded 457 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of persons who have tested positive in the country to 44,890.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced this on Wednesday night through its official Twitter handle.

According to the tweet, the 457 new cases were from 21 states. Lagos reported the highest number of cases with 137 new cases, the nation’s Federal Capital Territory was second with 76 new cases while Kano and Ekiti States had the lowest with 1 new case each.

The NCDC also twitted that as at August 5, 2020, 44,890 cases had been confirmed, 32,165 cases treated and discharged, while 927 deaths were recorded .

457 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-137

FCT-76

Plateau-40

Rivers-35

Enugu-34

Oyo-25

Abia-23

Delta-12

Edo-11

Ebonyi-11

Cross River-10

Kwara-10

Kaduna-9

Anambra-7

Ogun-5

Imo-3

Bauchi-3

Osun-2

Nasarawa-2

Kano-1

Ekiti-1 44,890 confirmed

32,165 discharged

927 deaths pic.twitter.com/Nzupdh7X2i — NCDC (@NCDCgov) August 5, 2020

Source: VON