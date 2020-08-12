NCDC Confirms 423 New Cases of COVID-19

NCDC Confirms 423 New Cases of COVID-19

By
- August 12, 2020
- in COVER, COVID-19 News, NEWSLETTER
NCDC

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has confirmed 423 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday.

The latest figures have brought the total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country to 47290 with 33609 Discharged and 956 Deaths.

On its official Twitter handle, @NCDCgov, the Centre shows the breakdown of the new cases;

Source: VON

Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like

FG Announces Plan to Stop ₦1.7 billion Containers’ Deposit to Shipping Companies

The federal government yesterday announced plans to stop