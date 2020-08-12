NCDC Confirms 423 New Cases of COVID-19

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has confirmed 423 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday.

The latest figures have brought the total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country to 47290 with 33609 Discharged and 956 Deaths.

On its official Twitter handle, @NCDCgov, the Centre shows the breakdown of the new cases;

423 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-117

FCT-40

Ondo-35

Rivers-28

Osun-24

Benue-21

Abia-19

Ogun-19

Ebonyi-18

Delta-17

Kwara-17

Kaduna-15

Anambra-14

Ekiti-11

Kano-9

Imo-6

Gombe-4

Oyo-3

Taraba-3

Bauchi-1

Edo-1

Nasarawa-1 47,290 confirmed

33,609 discharged

956 deaths — NCDC (@NCDCgov) August 11, 2020

Source: VON