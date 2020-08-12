NCDC Confirms 423 New Cases of COVID-19

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has confirmed 423 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday.
The latest figures have brought the total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country to 47290 with 33609 Discharged and 956 Deaths.
On its official Twitter handle, @NCDCgov, the Centre shows the breakdown of the new cases;
423 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;
Lagos-117
FCT-40
Ondo-35
Rivers-28
Osun-24
Benue-21
Abia-19
Ogun-19
Ebonyi-18
Delta-17
Kwara-17
Kaduna-15
Anambra-14
Ekiti-11
Kano-9
Imo-6
Gombe-4
Oyo-3
Taraba-3
Bauchi-1
Edo-1
Nasarawa-1
47,290 confirmed
33,609 discharged
956 deaths pic.twitter.com/Egb3RB9pbk
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) August 11, 2020
Source: VON
