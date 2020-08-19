NCDC Confirms 410 New COVID-19 Cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, confirmed 410 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday.
The latest cases bring the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country to 49,895 with 37,051 discharged and 981 deaths.
The Centre on its official twitter handle @NCDCgov shows the breakdown of the latest confirmation.
410 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;
Lagos-210
FCT-45
Ondo-30
Plateau-21
Edo-19
Ogun-16
Oyo-13
Nasarawa-12
Bauchi-11
Enugu-10
Kwara-7
Kaduna-6
Anambra-4
Ebonyi-3
Abia-2
Rivers-1
49,895 confirmed
37,051 discharged
981 deaths pic.twitter.com/3wG5WQmEcz
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) August 18, 2020
Source: VON
Facebook Comments