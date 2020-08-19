NCDC Confirms 410 New COVID-19 Cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, confirmed 410 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday.

The latest cases bring the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country to 49,895 with 37,051 discharged and 981 deaths.

The Centre on its official twitter handle @NCDCgov shows the breakdown of the latest confirmation.

410 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-210

FCT-45

Ondo-30

Plateau-21

Edo-19

Ogun-16

Oyo-13

Nasarawa-12

Bauchi-11

Enugu-10

Kwara-7

Kaduna-6

Anambra-4

Ebonyi-3

Abia-2

Rivers-1 49,895 confirmed

37,051 discharged

981 deaths pic.twitter.com/3wG5WQmEcz — NCDC (@NCDCgov) August 18, 2020

Source: VON