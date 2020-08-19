NCDC Confirms 410 New COVID-19 Cases

By
- August 19, 2020
NCDC

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, confirmed 410 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday.

The latest cases bring the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country to 49,895 with 37,051 discharged and 981 deaths.

The Centre on its official twitter handle @NCDCgov shows the breakdown of the latest confirmation.

Source: VON

