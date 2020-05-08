NCDC Confirms 386 New Cases of COVID-19 as Total Figure Hits 3,912

The Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC), has confirmed 386 new COVID-19 cases in the country, taking Nigeria’s total cases to 3,912.

This is the highest number of new cases recorded in a day.

Of the 386, the NCDC said in a tweet, 176 were reported in Lagos, 65 in Kano, 31 in Katsina, 20 in the FCT, and 17 in Borno.

386 new cases of #COVID19; 176-Lagos

65-Kano

31-Katsina

20-FCT

17-Borno

15-Bauchi

14-Nasarawa

13-Ogun

10-Plateau

4-Oyo

4-Sokoto

4-Rivers

3-Kaduna

2-Edo

2-Ebonyi

2-Ondo

1-Enugu

1-Imo

1-Gombe

1-Osun 3912 cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria

Discharged: 679

Discharged: 679

Deaths: 117

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 271,780 people since the outbreak first emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1900 GMT on Friday.

More than 3,896,790 cases were registered in 195 countries and territories. Of these, at least 1,268,000 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only the most serious cases.

Since Thursday at 1900 GMT, there have been 4,862 new deaths and 90,352 new infections recorded worldwide.

The United States recorded the highest number of new deaths with 1,257, followed by Britain with 626 and Brazil with 610.

The US also has the highest number of total deaths with 76,101 out of 1,271,775 cases. At least 195,036 have been declared recovered.

Britain now has the second-highest toll with 31,241 deaths from 211,364 cases.

It is followed by Italy with 30,201 deaths and 217,185 cases, Spain with 26,299 fatalities and 222,857 infections and France with 26,230 deaths and 174,791 cases — although French authorities did not update the country’s number of infections on Friday.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium, with 74 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Spain with 56, Italy 50, Britain 46 and France 40.

China — excluding Hong Kong and Macau — has to date declared 4,633 deaths and 82,886 cases. It has 77,993 recovered cases.

Europe has a total of 153,690 deaths from 1,681,558 cases, the United States and Canada have 80,754 deaths and 1,338,087 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean have 17,520 deaths and 324,309 cases, Asia has 10,163 deaths and 277,011 cases, the Middle East has 7,423 deaths and 212,644 cases, Africa has 2,105 deaths from 54,944 cases, and Oceania 125 deaths from 8,245 cases.

Please note that due to corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24-hour period may not correspond exactly to the previous day’s tallies.

Source: Channels TV