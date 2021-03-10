NCDC Confirms 346 New Cases Of COVID-19

March 10, 2021 201

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Monday, confirmed 346 new cases of COVID-19 across 18 states including the Federal Capital Territory. It also reported 6 deaths linked to the virus.

According to the NCDC, Nigeria has so far recorded 159,252 cases of the virus to date, of this number 139,056 cases have been discharged and 1,988 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The report which was posted on the NCDC Twitter page showed that Lagos had 86 new cases making it the State with the highest figure for Tuesday.

The figures recorded in the other 17 states and FCT are; Bauchi (64), Kaduna (26), Kwara (26), FCT (24), Rivers (23), Plateau (22), Ogun (16), Ebonyi (14), Bayelsa (12), Cross River (10), Edo (8), Akwa Ibom (5), Ekiti (3), Gombe (2), Kano (2), Osun (2) and Delta (1).

The NCDC also reported that 170 community recoveries was recorded in Lagos State and 83 in Kwara State which was managed in line with guidelines.