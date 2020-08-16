NCDC Confirms 325 New Cases of COVID-19

- August 16, 2020
NCDC

Nigeria has recorded a lower daily figure of Covid-19 with 325 new cases on Saturday, compared to Friday’s 329 cases.

With the latest, the confirmed cases of the virus have hit 48770 with 36290 Discharged and 974 Deaths.

On its official Twitter handle, @NCDCgov, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC is the breakdown of the new cases;

