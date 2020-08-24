NCDC Confirms 322 New Cases of COVID-19

Nigeria has recorded 322 new cases of COVID-19 with a death toll of 1002 bringing the total number of persons who have tested positive in the country to 52,227.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced this on Sunday night via its official Twitter handle.

According to the NCDC, the 322 new cases were from 18 states. Lagos reported the highest number of cases with 130 new cases while Bauchi State was second with 36.

“Lagos-130 Bauchi-36 FCT-25 Edo-17 Bayelsa-14 Ogun-14 Oyo-14 Anambra-13 Kaduna-12 Ondo-11 Abia-10 Osun-6 Plateau-5 Kwara-5 Kano-4 Ebonyi-3 Sokoto-2 Borno-1”

The NCDC also twitted that as of 23 August, 52,227 cases had been confirmed, 38,945 cases treated and discharged, while 1002 deaths were recorded.

322 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-130

Bauchi-36

FCT-25

Edo-17

Bayelsa-14

Ogun-14

Oyo-14

Anambra-13

Kaduna-12

Ondo-11

Abia-10

Osun-6

Plateau-5

Kwara-5

Kano-4

Ebonyi-3

Sokoto-2

Borno-1 52,227 confirmed

38,945 discharged

1002 deaths pic.twitter.com/HvHcYSS3PS — NCDC (@NCDCgov) August 23, 2020

Source: VON