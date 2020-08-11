NCDC Confirms 290 New Cases of COVID-19

- August 11, 2020
Nigeria has recorded a decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases with 290 new cases, compared with last Sunday’s toll which was 437.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced this on Monday night via its official Twitter handle @NCDCgov

According to the NCDC, this brings the total number of persons who have tested positive in the country to 46,867

The new cases were from 16 states. Lagos and Plateau States recorded 82 new cases each while Oyo State had 19 new cases.

The NCDC also twitted that as at 10 August 2020, 46,867 cases had been confirmed,  33,346 cases treated and discharged, while 950 deaths wer

Source: VON

