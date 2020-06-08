NCDC Confirms 260 New Cases as Total Hits 12,486

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 260 new positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

NCDC disclosed this in a tweet on Sunday night, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria to 12, 486.

According to the health agency, Abia State recorded the highest number of infections for the day in the country with 67 cases while the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Lagos State had 40 and 38 cases respectively.

A further breakdown of the new cases showed that Ogun State has 19 infections, Gombe (16), Edo (14), Imo (9), Kwara (8) and Katsina (8).

Others are Nasarawa (8), Borno (8), Kaduna (6), Bauchi (5), Ekiti (4), Niger (2), Ondo (2), Plateau (2), Kano (2), and Sokoto (2).

Of the number of positive cases in Nigeria, 3959 persons have fully recovered and discharged with 354 deaths, according to the latest figure from the NCDC.

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 400,581 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1900 GMT on Sunday.

At least 6,949,890 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 3,030,800 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Several nations are testing only symptomatic cases or the most serious ones.

Source: Channels TV