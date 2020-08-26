NCDC Confirms 252 News Cases of COVID-19

NCDC Confirms 252 News Cases of COVID-19

By
- August 26, 2020
- in COVER, COVID-19 News, NEWSLETTER
NCDC

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has confirmed 252 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday.

With the latest, the confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Nigeria have risen to 52800 with 39964 Discharged and 1007 Deaths.

On its official Twitter handle @NCDCgov, the Centre shows the breakdown of the new cases;

Source: VON

Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like

NUJ Asks FFK to Retract Derogatory Remarks Pelted at Journalist

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has asked