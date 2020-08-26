NCDC Confirms 252 News Cases of COVID-19

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has confirmed 252 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday.
With the latest, the confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Nigeria have risen to 52800 with 39964 Discharged and 1007 Deaths.
On its official Twitter handle @NCDCgov, the Centre shows the breakdown of the new cases;
252 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;
Plateau-50
Enugu-35
Rivers-27
Lagos-26
FCT-18
Kaduna-18
Ekiti-10
Kano-10
Taraba-9
Anambra-8
Edo-8
Oyo-8
Delta-7
Ogun-6
Abia-5
Bayelsa-5
Ebonyi-1
Osun-1
52,800 confirmed
39,964 discharged
1,007 deaths pic.twitter.com/Yb8gLJXMDw
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) August 25, 2020
Source: VON
