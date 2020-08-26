NCDC Confirms 252 News Cases of COVID-19

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has confirmed 252 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday.

With the latest, the confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Nigeria have risen to 52800 with 39964 Discharged and 1007 Deaths.

On its official Twitter handle @NCDCgov, the Centre shows the breakdown of the new cases;

252 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Plateau-50

Enugu-35

Rivers-27

Lagos-26

FCT-18

Kaduna-18

Ekiti-10

Kano-10

Taraba-9

Anambra-8

Edo-8

Oyo-8

Delta-7

Ogun-6

Abia-5

Bayelsa-5

Ebonyi-1

Osun-1 52,800 confirmed

39,964 discharged

1,007 deaths pic.twitter.com/Yb8gLJXMDw — NCDC (@NCDCgov) August 25, 2020

Source: VON