NCDC Confirms 250 New Cases of COVID-19

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has confirmed 250 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday.

With the latest figures, the confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country have risen to 53727 with 41314 Discharged and 1011 Deaths.

On its official Twitter handle, @NCDCgov is the breakdown of the latest cases;

250 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Plateau-69

FCT-41

Lagos-21

Delta-14

Kaduna-14

Bayelsa-13

Enugu-13

Ekiti-11

Bauchi-9

Ogun-8

Edo-7

Oyo-7

Rivers-6

Adamawa-4

Osun-4

Nasarawa-3

Ebonyi-2

Kwara-2

Gombe-1

Imo-1 53,727 confirmed

41,314 discharged

1,011 deaths pic.twitter.com/e96xHJ8Ndt — NCDC (@NCDCgov) August 29, 2020

Source: VON