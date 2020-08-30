NCDC Confirms 250 New Cases of COVID-19

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has confirmed 250 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday.
With the latest figures, the confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country have risen to 53727 with 41314 Discharged and 1011 Deaths.
On its official Twitter handle, @NCDCgov is the breakdown of the latest cases;
250 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;
Plateau-69
FCT-41
Lagos-21
Delta-14
Kaduna-14
Bayelsa-13
Enugu-13
Ekiti-11
Bauchi-9
Ogun-8
Edo-7
Oyo-7
Rivers-6
Adamawa-4
Osun-4
Nasarawa-3
Ebonyi-2
Kwara-2
Gombe-1
Imo-1
Source: VON
