NCDC Confirms 250 New Cases of COVID-19

- August 30, 2020
NCDC

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has confirmed 250 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday.

With the latest figures, the confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country have risen to 53727 with 41314 Discharged and 1011 Deaths.

On its official Twitter handle, @NCDCgov is the breakdown of the latest cases;

Source: VON

