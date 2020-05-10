NCDC Confirms 248 New Cases of COVID-19

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 248 new COVID-19 cases.

The agency made the announcement on Sunday night via its Twitter handle.

A total of 4,399 cases have now been recorded in 34 states and the federal capital territory (FCT).

The number of fatalities increased from 126 to 143, while recoveries increased from 745 to 778 persons.

Kogi and Cross River are yet to record any case.

248 new cases of #COVID19; 81-Lagos

35-Jigawa

26-Borno

26-Kano

20-Bauchi

13-FCT

12-Edo

10-Sokoto

7-Zamfara

4-Kwara

4-Kebbi

2-Gombe

2-Taraba

2-Ogun

2-Ekiti

1-Osun

1-Bayelsa 4399 cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria

Discharged: 778

Deaths: 143 pic.twitter.com/EXkXbq690g — NCDC (@NCDCgov) May 10, 2020

Although the NCDC has announced plans to increase testing capacity over the next few months, the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has expressed concern about Nigeria’s testing capacity. In a statement issued on Saturday, Francis Faduyile, the NMA President, urged the presidential task force (PTF) on COVID-19 to consider more involvement of the private sector as part of efforts to ramp up testing capacity. “This depressing development saddens NMA because it will wipe away the efforts made so far by the Government, PTF and Nigerians in the public reaction against COVID-19 pandemic,” the statement read. “The Association places the responsibility on the PTF and NCDC to find the fastest workable solutions to fix this challenge, including incorporating the approved private sector laboratories that already have established specimen pick up and transport modalities.”